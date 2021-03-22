Jose Ledesma. Photo via @SanDiegoPD Twitter

Authorities asked the public Monday for help finding a 63-year-old San Diego man with a medical condition who went missing over the weekend.

Jose Ledesma was last seen at a home in the 2900 block of Franklin Avenue in Logan Heights on Sunday at 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Ledesma is described as a 5-foot-7-inch, roughly 170-pound Latino with graying black hair and a mustache.

At the time of his disappearance, Ledesma was wearing dark-colored sweat pants, a gray hooded jacket, as well as black and red Nike-brand shoes.

Anyone who might be able to help locate Ledesma is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.

— City News Service contributed to this article