Aritzay Rodriguez. Courtesy San Diego Police

Police asked for the public’s help Sunday to locate a 25-year-old woman who walked away from a medical facility in South Park.

Aritzay Rodriguez was last seen at 8:35 a.m. Sunday at the facility at 1200 34th St., the San Diego Police Department said.

She is at risk because of a mental/medical condition and is described as a Hispanic woman, 5-feet-1-inch tall, 150 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue-and-white sweater, black shorts, white leggings and no shoes.

Police asked anyone who sees her to call 619-531-2204.