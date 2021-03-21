Photo by Alexander Nguyen

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews battled a fire Sunday on the eighth floor of a downtown high-rise building.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 1250 Sixth Ave. at 3:57 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

They brought the fire under control 25 minutes later, an incident report said.

As of 4:30 p.m., officials had received no reports of injuries. Crews also checked for any fire that may have extended into other areas of the building.

A total of 89 personnel were assigned to the fire, including an investigator.