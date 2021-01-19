Authorities ID Arthur Hancock, 37, Gunned Down on Ramona’s Main Street

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 37-year-old man who was fatally shot in Ramona on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire near Collier County Park found Arthur Hancock of Ramona mortally wounded in the 700 block of Main Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Hancock died at the scene.

Later in the day, homicide detectives arrested Elias Rafael Ruiz, 32, on suspicion of gunning down Hancock. Ruiz, also a resident of Ramona, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officials have not revealed a suspected motive for the shooting or disclosed the nature of the relationship, if any, between Hancock and Ruiz.

— City News Service

