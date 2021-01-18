Man Fatally Shot Overnight on Main Street in Ramona

A man was fatally shot early Monday morning in the center of Ramona.
The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Main Street near Seventh Street, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.
The victim, a man whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, Seiver said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.
A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
— City News Service
