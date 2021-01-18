Elderly Pedestrian Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Chula Vista

Police Monday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Chula Vista.
The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on East H Street near Del Rey Boulevard, east of Interstate 805, according to Chula Vista Police.
The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. It was not clear how many vehicles struck the man.
Detailed descriptions of the hit-and-run vehicle or its driver were not available.
— City News Service
