Woman Suffers Brain Bleed After Scooter Hits Sidewalk Crack in Ocean Beach

A 27-year-old woman suffered critical injuries in Ocean Beach Sunday when the Bird Electric scooter she was riding hit a crack in the sidewalk, launching her head-over-heels.
The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. near 4900 Cape May Ave., San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.
The woman suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed, Buttle said. Authorities transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
– City News Service
