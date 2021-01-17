Woman Suffers Brain Bleed After Scooter Hits Sidewalk Crack in Ocean Beach

Share This Article:

A 27-year-old woman suffered critical injuries in Ocean Beach Sunday when the Bird Electric scooter she was riding hit a crack in the sidewalk, launching her head-over-heels.

The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. near 4900 Cape May Ave., San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The woman suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed, Buttle said. Authorities transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service

