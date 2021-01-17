San Diego Police Search for Gunman Who Shot Man in Back on Broadway

Encanto Broadway Shooting
Photo credit: Police on scene following Sunday’s shooting. @sandiegopd, via Twitter

A man was shot in the back Sunday evening in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego and police were searching for the shooter.

The attack happened on Broadway between 60th and 63rd streets around 7:45 p.m, police said.

They disclosed neither the man’s condition nor identity.

The SDPD blocked off three blocks of Broadway to investigate, San Diego police reported on Twitter.

A motive for the shooting was unknown and police did not release any suspect information.

– City News Service

San Diego Police Search for Gunman Who Shot Man in Back on Broadway was last modified: January 17th, 2021 by Editor

