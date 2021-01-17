Share This Article:

Police reported Sunday afternoon that an elderly man with declining mental fitness who disappeared had been located.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Wolfgang Fred Von Horn, 85, was last seen leaving his Little Italy home Saturday. San Diego police had sought the public’s help to find him.

SDPD posted to Twitter at 4:25 p.m. Sunday: “Mr. Von Horn has been found. Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out for him!”

– City News Service

Police Say Missing Elderly Man From Little Italy Found was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: