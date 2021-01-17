Parts of Mission Valley Covered in Heavy Smoke Due to Fire in Homeless Camp

Interstate 805 Mission Valley
Firefighters battle a blaze in Mission Valley beneath I-805 Sunday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A fire broke out in thick brush under Interstate 805 in Mission Valley Sunday morning, causing heavy smoke to rise over the area.

The fire is believed to have started shortly after 9 a.m. at a homeless encampment under the freeway on Camino del Rio North.

A male was seen walking away from the area, according to OnScene.TV. They also reported that San Diego firefighters had to confront thick vegetation to get to the flames.

Smoke rose to cover the freeway over the encampment and parts of Mission Valley to the west. The California Highway Patrol monitored the situation and considered shutting down the southbound lanes of I-805, OnSceneTv reported.

The authorities received no word of any injuries.

– Staff reports

