Share This Article:

A person suffered major injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and sedan Sunday on state Route 76 in Pala, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The traffic collision happened at 1:52 p.m. on SR-76 near Pala Mission Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Paramedics rushed the injured person to Palomar Hospital in Escondido, the log said.

The authorities temporarily blocked all eastbound and westbound lanes between Pala del Norte and Pala Mission Road on SR-76 because of the collision, according to Caltrans San Diego.

Caltrans reported at 2:45 p.m. that they had re-opened.

– City News Service

Part of State Route 76 Blocked Following Crash Between Motorcycle, Sedan was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: