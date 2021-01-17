Share This Article:

A person was injured in a fire at a two-story house Sunday in Bay Terraces, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The fire started about 10:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of Ledgewood Place, said Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in 40 minutes, Mitchell said.

The person who was injured was rushed to the hospital, he said.

Additional information on the victim was not immediately available.

— City News Service

One Person Injured, Rushed to Hospital After Bay Terraces House Fire was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: