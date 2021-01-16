Police Seek Elderly Man Who Went Missing in Little Italy

Share This Article:

Police asked for assistance in finding an elderly man with declining mental fitness who disappeared Saturday from his Little Italy home.

Wolfgang Fred Von Horn, 85, was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with red “ONEIL” lettering, a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, San Diego police said.

Von Horn is white. He stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has silver hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531- 2000 or 911.

– City News Service

