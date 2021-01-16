Police Seek Elderly Man Who Went Missing in Little Italy

Police asked for assistance in finding an elderly man with declining mental fitness who disappeared Saturday from his Little Italy home.
Wolfgang Fred Von Horn, 85, was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with red “ONEIL” lettering, a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, San Diego police said.
Von Horn is white. He stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has silver hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531- 2000 or 911.
– City News Service
