Man Stabbed Twice During Nighttime Argument in Hillcrest Alley

A 30-year-old man was stabbed twice following an argument in an alley in the Hillcrest area and the suspect was at large Saturday morning.
The victim was in the west alley in the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue at 10:20 p.m Friday, when he got into an argument with the suspect, who walked away and returned with a knife and stabbed the victim once in the back and left arm, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
The victim walked to a hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.
A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.
— City News Service
