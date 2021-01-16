Share This Article:

A 30-year-old man was stabbed twice following an argument in an alley in the Hillcrest area and the suspect was at large Saturday morning.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The victim was in the west alley in the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue at 10:20 p.m Friday, when he got into an argument with the suspect, who walked away and returned with a knife and stabbed the victim once in the back and left arm, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim walked to a hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

— City News Service

Man Stabbed Twice During Nighttime Argument in Hillcrest Alley was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: