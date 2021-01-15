Thursday Night Robberies in Kearny Mesa, Lincoln Park May Be Connected

Share This Article:

A Chevron gas station in Kearny Mesa was robbed of cash, a grocery store 11 miles away in Lincoln Park was the scene of an attempted robbery about 20 minutes later, and a similar getaway car was reported in both incidents.

About 10:55 p.m. Thursday, a man walked into the gas station at 7070 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, and demanded money from a clerk, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money, walked out of the store and got into a white BMW last seen driving southbound on Shawline Street, Heims said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, wearing a red and white hat, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes, Heims said.

About 11:15 p.m., a man walked into a Food 4 Less at 300 Euclid Ave. and demanded money from a clerk, but was unable to get any cash and left the store. He last was seen getting into a white BMW that left the area southbound on Euclid Ave., Heims said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with reddish hair and wearing a pink hat, black jacket, grey shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and sunglasses.

It was unclear if the robberies were connected. San Diego police robbery detectives were investigating both incidents.

— City News Service

