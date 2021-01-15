Residents Evacuate La Jolla Assisted Living Center Due to Carbon Monoxide Leak

Share This Article:

Residents were forced to evacuate a La Jolla assisted-living facility Friday following a carbon monoxide leak.

The authorities ordered the evacuations after the 6:45 p.m. incident in the 8000 block of Jenner Street, according to OnScene.TV. One person could not be moved due to health issues, but it was determined that the individual was far enough away from the leak to shelter-in-place.

The residents received the alert after an alarm sounded in the underground parking lot of the Casa Loma Assisted Living Facility.

When San Diego firefighters and hazardous materials crews took measurements, the levels of carbon monoxide came back extremely high, prompting the evacuations of an unknown number of residents.

The source, the authorities found, a large stack of lithium batteries for wheelchairs, had been stowed in the parking lot. Masked firefighters removed them in large bins.

Testing continued on the carbon monoxide levels. Once they abate, residents will be allowed back into the building from the patio where they were asked to wait. No injuries were reported.

– Staff reports

