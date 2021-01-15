A shooting near Boulder Oaks Golf Club left a man wounded Friday.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The firearm assault in the 28200 block of Meadow Glen Way in Hidden Meadows was reported about 11:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity. His identity was not immediately available.
The shooter may have fled in a silver Volkswagen SUV, Lt. Pat McEvoy said.
Deputies, including personnel aboard a patrol helicopter, searched the area for the assailant into the early afternoon, the lieutenant said.
–City News Service
One Wounded in Hidden Meadows-Area Shooting was last modified: January 15th, 2021 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: