Fox Canyon 7-Eleven Robbed by Pair of Thieves, Possibly Armed

A pair of thieves, one possibly carrying a concealed gun, robbed a Fox Canyon-area convenience store Friday, San Diego police reported.

The man and woman entered the 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of University Avenue and confronted a clerk about 5 a.m., according to Officer Sarah Foster.

The female robber walked behind the sales counter, lifted her arm toward the employee with her hand covered by a bag and demanded cash, Foster said.

Fearing that the woman was holding a gun inside the sack, the worker handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The bandits then left the store and fled the area on foot, Foster said.

— City News Service

