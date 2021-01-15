Share This Article:

Fifteen residents were displaced Friday morning when a fire tore through one unit at a City Heights apartment building and damaged four other units, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The blaze was reported shortly before 7:05 a.m. at a two-story apartment building on 38th Street near University Avenue, just west of Interstate 15, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters responding to the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from one apartment unit, fire officials said. The flames were knocked down within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the apartment unit where it started, but four other apartments sustained damage, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — 13 adults and 2 children — arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

13 Adults, 2 Children Displaced by Fire at City Heights Apartment Building was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: