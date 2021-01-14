Share This Article:

A robbery suspect believed to be armed with a knife remained in a Midway-area Subway shop following a botched holdup Thursday, leading to a standoff with SWAT officers.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Police posted on Twitter that officers took the man, believed to be armed with a knife, in to custody at 5:10 p.m. following the two-hour long clash.

San Diego police received reports of the robbery at a strip mall in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m..

When officers arrived, the unidentified perpetrator refused to exit Subway. The shop remained occupied by several employees apparently being held against their will.

About 3:30 p.m., the hostages exited the business unharmed.

As the stalemate unfolded, a special weapons and tactics team arrived. Crisis negotiators were on scene too, SDPD public-affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Officers closed the 3100 block of Sports Arena. Traffic on Camino Del Rio West and Rosecrans Street has backed up as a result.

Police said the street would remain closed for about an hour after the standoff ended.

– City News Service

Updated 5:25 p.m. Jan. 14, 2021

Standoff Ends With Arrest of Robbery Suspect Who Holed Up in Midway Subway Shop was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: