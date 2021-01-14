Mountain View Area Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, San Diego Police Say

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
San Diego police and EMTs work to revive shooting victim at 45th Street and Keeler Avenue.
San Diego police and EMTs work to save shooting victim at 45th Street and Keeler Avenue. Image via OnScene.TV

A shooting in a Mountain View-area neighborhood left one man dead Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The deadly gunfire at 45th Street and Keeler Avenue — across from the Willie Henderson Sports Complex — was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The mortally wounded man was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

Homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the case, Jamsetjee said.

— City News Service

Mountain View Area Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, San Diego Police Say was last modified: January 14th, 2021 by Ken Stone

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss