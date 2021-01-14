Mountain View Area Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, San Diego Police Say

Share This Article:

A shooting in a Mountain View-area neighborhood left one man dead Thursday.

The deadly gunfire at 45th Street and Keeler Avenue — across from the Willie Henderson Sports Complex — was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The mortally wounded man was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

Homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the case, Jamsetjee said.

— City News Service

