Mountain View Area Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, San Diego Police Say

A shooting in a Mountain View-area neighborhood left one man dead Thursday.
The deadly gunfire at 45th Street and Keeler Avenue — across from the Willie Henderson Sports Complex — was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.
The mortally wounded man was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Officer Darius Jamsetjee.
Homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the case, Jamsetjee said.
— City News Service
January 14th, 2021
