Wildfire Sweeps Over 12 Acres of Rugged Open Terrain Near Campo

Border Fire Near Campo
Air tankers and firefighting helicopters help stop the spread of the blaze. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A wildfire blackened about a dozen open acres in rugged, hilly terrain in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Wednesday, spreading close to a single back-country home but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1 p.m. near state Route 94 and Volmer Lane in Bell Valley, west of Campo and just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Cal Fire.

The flames burned within about 100 feet of the only house in the immediate area, but moved away from it up a steep slope and posed no immediate threat to the structure, said Frank Lococo, a fire captain with the state agency.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and firefighting helicopters had the spread of the blaze halted by 2:30 p.m., the spokesman said.

The territory in the burn area is not easily accessed on foot, according to Lococo.

“It’s a pretty considerable hike, and it’s got some pretty considerable rock outcroppings on the slope,” he noted.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— City News Service

