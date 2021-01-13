Share This Article:

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified three men who were killed last weekend in two separate crashes involving motorcycles and a bicycle in Jamul and Ramona.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The first of the two fatal collisions occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 14100 block of Otay Lakes Road, when 43-year-old Jonathan Charbonnet crashed the eastbound motorcycle he was riding into the back of a bicycle being ridden by Julius Cunanan, 40, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The men, both residents of Chula Vista, tumbled onto the roadway, suffering fatal injuries. They died at the scene.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Charbonnet. And another GoFundMe page is dedicated to Cunanan, raising money for his wife, Kai, and sons to cover funeral and other expenses.

A little less than eight hours later, 51-year-old Matthew Huthmacher of Descanso lost control of his westbound motorcycle while riding with a companion on state Route 78, east of SR-79.

The two-wheeler collided with an oncoming car near Slaughterhouse Road, mortally injuring Huthmacher. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the site of the accident about 5:45 p.m., according to the medical examiner.

— City News Service contributed to this report

Jon Charbonnet, Julius Cunanan ID’d as Victims Killed in Otay Lakes Road Crash was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: