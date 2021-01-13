Hadleigh Keane, 34, ID’d as Man Who Died Following New Year’s Eve Fight

Share This Article:

Authorities Wednesday released the name of a New Zealand man who died a week after getting beaten up by two men who kicked him out of a New Year’s Eve party near Belmont Park.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a possible drug overdose at Mission Boulevard and Santa Barbara Place in Mission Beach shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 1 found 34-year-old Hadleigh Keane, who appeared to be suffering from some sort of severe medical distress, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took Keane to a trauma center, where he underwent emergency surgery, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

Investigators determined that Keane, who died Friday, had gotten into a fight with two men “when he was ejected from a party where he allegedly sexually battered several females,” Brown said.

Police have not disclosed if the other participants in the fatal fight have been identified or questioned in connection with Keane’s death, though Brown said detectives “conducted an extensive investigation and will submit the case to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”

At the time of his death, Keane was visiting San Diego for work, according to the lieutenant.

— City News Service

