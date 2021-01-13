Share This Article:

Authorities Wednesday were searching for a 47-year-old man whose family reported last seeing him two days before Christmas in Potrero.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Christopher Paul Parkhurst was last seen Dec. 23 at a home on Horizon View Drive in Potrero, a rural community north of Tecate and west of Campo, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Parkhurst is diabetic and recently suffered a stroke, sheriff’s officials said. He is not believed to be driving a vehicle.

He is described as a 5-foot-5 white man who weighs about 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He had facial hair when he was last seen and was wearing oversized jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

–City News Service

Authorities Search for Potrero Man Last Seen Before Christmas was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: