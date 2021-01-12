A Drug Overdose Killed Otay Mesa Jail Inmate, Medical Examiner Says

Share This Article:

Postmortem exams determined that an inmate who was stricken and died at George Bailey Detention Facility last fall succumbed to an accidental drug overdose, authorities reported Tuesday.

Omar Hasenin, 41, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Otay Mesa jail shortly after 3 p.m. Nov 3. Deputies and medical staffers performed first-aid until relieved by fire department paramedics, who pronounced Hasenin dead at the scene, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

As is standard protocol in cases of in-custody deaths, homicide detectives investigated, finding no evidence of suspicious circumstances in connection with the fatality, the lieutenant said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the cause of Hasenin’s death was fentanyl toxicity, with a contributing cause of cardiovascular disease.

Hasenin had been booked into the Alta Road detention center Sept. 4 on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property, and violation of parole, according to Seiver.

— City News Service

