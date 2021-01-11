Share This Article:

Three people, including a minor, face potential criminal charges over their actions during a weekend clash between supporters and critics of President Donald Trump in Pacific Beach, authorities reported Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Two adults are expected to be charged with failure to disperse during the opposing demonstrations near Crystal Pier on Saturday afternoon, while the juvenile is accused of assaulting a police officer, according to San Diego police. The suspects’ names were not immediately available.

During the protests, which began about 1 p.m., five officers were assaulted, suffering “slight” injuries, and a window on a business was smashed by an unidentified vandal, Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.

Investigators will “make every effort to investigate all crimes and identify any person who committed an assault so that justice can be sought for victims,” Takeuchi said.

“The department supports our community exercising its right to be heard, and we will always facilitate peaceful protests,” the lieutenant said. “However, SDPD will not tolerate violent criminal behavior and will take appropriate actions to stop any violent acts during demonstrations.”

About 100 Trump supporters and roughly the same number of counter-protesters clashed at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Hornblend Street until a growing number of police officers on foot and on bicycles arrived to separate them.

Video footage posted online showed a group of black-clad protesters, one displaying an “Antifascist Action” banner, chanting “racists go home.”

After incidents of violence, including bottles, rocks, and eggs thrown at police, the SDPD declared an unlawful assembly about 2:30 p.m. By 3:30 p.m., crowds from both contingents had begun to disperse and leave the area.

— City News Service

Three People Face Charges Over Pro- and Anti-Trump Protests in Pacific Beach was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: