Police Seek Information After Michael Abboud, 43, Found Dead in National City

Authorities Monday released the name of a man discovered dead under suspicious circumstances over the weekend in a South Bay alley.

The body of Michael Abboud, 43, was found in an access road off the 400 block of E Avenue in National City shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

“The death appeared suspicious, and detectives were called out to investigate,” Capt. Alex Hernandez said. He did not elaborate.

No suspects in the possible homicide have been publicly identified, and police have not disclosed Abboud’s cause of death.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the National City Police Department’s Investigation Division at 619-336-4460.

— City News Service

