Share This Article:

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad late Sunday afternoon, authorities reported Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The death occurred about 4:45 p.m. near La Costa Avenue and Highway 101, said Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the San Diego Sheriff‘s Transit Enforcement Unit.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The person’s gender and age were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

— City News Service

Pedestrian Reported Struck, Killed by Amtrak Train in Carlsbad was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: