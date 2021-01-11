Pedestrian Reported Struck, Killed by Amtrak Train in Carlsbad

Amtrak train
An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passes through Carlsbad. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad late Sunday afternoon, authorities reported Monday.

The death occurred about 4:45 p.m. near La Costa Avenue and Highway 101, said Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the San Diego Sheriff‘s Transit Enforcement Unit.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The person’s gender and age were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

— City News Service

