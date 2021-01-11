Passenger Killed, Driver Seriously Hurt in Crash into Tree in Escondido

Escondido Police vehicles. File photo courtesy of the department

A car slammed into a tree near an Escondido intersection Monday morning, killing a passenger and leaving the driver hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of West Valley Parkway and La Terraza Boulevard, just east of Interstate 15, Escondido police Lt. Mark Petersen said.

The driver, whose name and age were not released, was driving a white Honda sedan westbound on West Valley Parkway when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of the car and it slammed into a tree, Petersen said.

The passenger, a woman whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at Palomar Medical Center, he said.

The driver underwent surgery at the same hospital, but an update on her condition was not immediately available.

–City News Service

