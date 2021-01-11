Harry Muns Appointed as Chief of Chula Vista Fire Department

Share This Article:

A 25-year veteran of the Chula Vista Fire Department has been appointed chief, it was announced Monday.

Harry Muns, who has been with the agency since 1996, replaces Jim Geering, who retired as chief on Dec. 31 after 35 years with the department.

Muns previously held the position of deputy fire chief in charge of operations. In his career, he has served as a firefighter, engineer, captain, training captain and battalion chief.

“Fire Chief Harry Muns is the ideal choice to continue the progress we’ve made to advance fire services, implement innovations and meet the needs of our community,” Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said in a statement. “He has an impressive history with our fire department and we look forward to his continued leadership.”

Since 1997, Muns has also been involved with the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency Urban Search and Rescue National Response System. The agency handles responses for hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters throughout the country.

Muns served as the regional public safety urban area security initiative training manager for the San Diego Office of Homeland Security from 2012 to 2014.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity given to me to lead the outstanding men and women of the Chula Vista Fire Department,” Muns said. “We have a busy year ahead with the replacement of two fire stations plus our upcoming Ambulance Transport Services. I look forward to the challenge of continuing to improve the service we provide to Chula Vista.”

Muns is now the 13th fire chief appointed in Chula Vista and this year marks the CVFD’s 100th year of service.

–City News Service

