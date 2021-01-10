Share This Article:

At least one person died Sunday when a vehicle went off an embankment in Ramona.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash happened near the intersection of San Vicente and Barona roads just after 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials offered no information on the gender or age of the victim, or if anyone else suffered injuries.

Authorities withheld the person’s name pending notification of next of kin.

– City News Service

Motorist Dies in Ramona As Car Crashes From Embankment was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: