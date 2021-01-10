Share This Article:

A motorcyclist and a bicyclist were killed Sunday when they collided outside an RV resort and campground near Jamul, authorities reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the Pio Pico RV Resort and Campground at 14615 Otay Lakes Rd., according to Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots.

Firefighters performed CPR on both adults, but about 10 minutes later the victims were declared dead, Shoots said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, he said. The gender of the crash victims was not released.

An officer at the scene said the bicyclist was riding at the rear of a group when struck by the motorcyclist.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Motorcyclist, Bicyclist Dead in Collision Outside RV Resort Near Jamul was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: