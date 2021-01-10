Firefighters Quickly Gain Control Over Chula Vista House Fire That Displaced 4

Share This Article:

A fire of unknown cause broke out in the garage of a Chula Vista house Sunday, displacing four people and three dogs.

The Chula Vista Fire Department received reports of the fire, in the 500 block of Palomar Street, at about 6:40 a.m.

Flames soon spread into the living area, according to OnScene.TV. Access to the fire was difficult though due to the great number of items that firefighters said impeded their path.

They had the blaze under control in 20 minutes according to fire officials. One person was checked by paramedics but refused transport to a hospital.

Fire investigators were on site. Meanwhile, police shut down Palomar from Orange Avenue to 5th Avenue for approximately 90 minutes.

– Staff reports

