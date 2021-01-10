Authorities Seek Help Finding Tarynn, 16, Reported Missing in Santee

Posted by on in | 2 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Missing Santee Teen
Photo of Tarynn, 16, who went missing in Santee Sunday. Image via @SDSheriff

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to be on the lookout for her.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Tarynn was last seen in the 10000 block of Glendon Circle, according to authorities, wearing her hair in low ponytail, a black pajama top with gray pants, black or blue and white Vans slip-on shoes.

She has blond hair and brown eyes, and was carrying a black bag with polka dots.

A helicopter was circling the area asking anyone who spotted the girl to call 911.

— City News Service

Authorities Seek Help Finding Tarynn, 16, Reported Missing in Santee was last modified: January 10th, 2021 by Elizabeth Ireland

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss