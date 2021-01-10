Authorities Seek Help Finding Tarynn, 16, Reported Missing in Santee

Share This Article:

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to be on the lookout for her.

Tarynn was last seen in the 10000 block of Glendon Circle, according to authorities, wearing her hair in low ponytail, a black pajama top with gray pants, black or blue and white Vans slip-on shoes.

She has blond hair and brown eyes, and was carrying a black bag with polka dots.

A helicopter was circling the area asking anyone who spotted the girl to call 911.

— City News Service

