Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash on SR-78 in Ramona

A head-on crash in Ramona killed a 28-year-old Vista man whose car drifted into oncoming traffic and left the driver of the pickup he struck hospitalized Friday with serious injuries.

The crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday on state Route 78 near Magnolia Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

Investigators determined the Vista man was heading west in a 1998 Honda Civic when for unknown reasons, his car crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2019 Ram pickup head on, Garrow said.

The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

The pickup’s driver, a 56-year-old woman, was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of major injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the Garrow said.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and it was not immediately clear if intoxication was a factor, Garrow said.

Updated at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 8, 2021

— City News Service

