Space Heater Sparks Fire at Car Lot Office in National City

A space heater sparked an early morning fire inside a business office at a National City car lot Thursday, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage.

A National City police officer spotted smoke and reported the blaze shortly after 2:05 a.m. at the single-story office building on National City Boulevard near East Plaza Boulevard, said National City Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez.

Crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the building, then broke down the front door of the office and found flames inside the building near the front door, Hernandez said.

Investigators determined the blaze, which took about 20 minutes to extinguish, was caused by a space heater that either malfunctioned or was left in the on position, Hernandez said. No injuries were reported.

–-City News Service

