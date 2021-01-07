Robber Flees After Demanding Cash at US Bank Branch in Scripps Ranch

Share This Article:

A man wearing a dark-colored bandana over his face robbed a Scripps Ranch bank Thursday.

The thief handed a demand note to a teller at the US Bank branch office, 10200 Scripps Ranch Blvd., shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. He appeared to be in his 20s.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the bandit left the bank. He drove out of the area north on Avery Street, possibly in a white Nissan sedan, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The robber was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-8-inch white man in blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.

– City News Service

