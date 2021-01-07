Police Arrest North County Masseur Following Sting Due to Groping Complaints

Share This Article:

Police arrested an Escondido massage therapist during a sting operation Thursday, after women accused him of groping them during sessions.

The authorities took Patrick Graham Stone, 36, into custody after he allegedly fondled a female detective. She posed as a customer at his business in the 1200 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue in Escondido, according to police.

The first alleged molestation in the case was reported Dec. 23. A second woman made a similar allegation Wednesday, Lt. Kevin Toth said.

Officers planned to book Stone into Vista county jail on suspicion of sexual battery, Toth said.

– City News Service

