Police Arrest North County Masseur Following Sting Due to Groping Complaints

Police arrested an Escondido massage therapist during a sting operation Thursday, after women accused him of groping them during sessions.
The authorities took Patrick Graham Stone, 36, into custody after he allegedly fondled a female detective. She posed as a customer at his business in the 1200 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue in Escondido, according to police.
The first alleged molestation in the case was reported Dec. 23. A second woman made a similar allegation Wednesday, Lt. Kevin Toth said.
Officers planned to book Stone into Vista county jail on suspicion of sexual battery, Toth said.
– City News Service
