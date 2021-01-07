Body Found in Brush Near I-805 Onramp in San Ysidro

Share This Article:

A body was found Thursday morning in brush near an Interstate 805 onramp in San Ysidro.

The discovery was reported shortly after 10:20 a.m. near the onramp from San Ysidro Boulevard to southbound I-805, just over a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 911 caller reported finding the body in brush off the right side of the onramp, the CHP reported.

–City News Service

