Body Found in Brush Near I-805 Onramp in San Ysidro

A body was found Thursday morning in brush near an Interstate 805 onramp in San Ysidro.
The discovery was reported shortly after 10:20 a.m. near the onramp from San Ysidro Boulevard to southbound I-805, just over a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 911 caller reported finding the body in brush off the right side of the onramp, the CHP reported.
–City News Service
