Blaze Chars Hillsides in Eastern Chula Vista; No Injuries or Structures Damaged

A wildfire blackened about 20 open acres on a hillside near Mount San Miguel Park Thursday, threatening homes for a time but causing no structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 10:15 a.m. off Mount Miguel and Proctor Valley roads, east of state Route 125 in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard two air tankers and two helicopters battled the flames, which spread to within several hundred feet of homes on Miguel Trail Place, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

Authorities shut down that cul-de-sac street for a time to allow full access for emergency vehicles. Though no official evacuation alerts were issued, some residents who live on the short road began clearing out of their own accord, Shoots said.

Firefighters had the spread of the blaze halted by about 11:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Updated at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021

— City News Service

