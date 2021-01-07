At Least 1 Killed in Solo Crash Down Embankment Off SR-78 in San Marcos

Share This Article:

At least one person was killed Thursday morning in a solo vehicle crash on state Route 78 in San Marcos.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 a.m. on eastbound state Route 78 east of San Marcos Boulevard, according to theCHP

A 911 caller told dispatchers a silver two-door coupe went off the roadway and ended up about 20 feet down an embankment, the CHP said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene at around 6:35 a.m. No further details were available.

Authorities shut down the onramp from San Marcos Boulevard to eastbound SR-78 as well as the two right lanes of eastbound SR-78 near San Marcos Boulevard.

–City News Service

