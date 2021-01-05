Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 28-year-old man who was killed last weekend when the car he was driving crashed off Interstate 15 in Escondido.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Adrian Sanga of Escondido lost control of the sedan for unknown reasons while heading south near Nutmeg Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicle crashed into a guardrail and a signpost, killing Sanga at the scene.

–City News Service

Motorist Who Was Killed in Weekend Freeway Crash ID’d was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: