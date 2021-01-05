Motorist Who Was Killed in Weekend Freeway Crash ID’d

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 28-year-old man who was killed last weekend when the car he was driving crashed off Interstate 15 in Escondido.

Adrian Sanga of Escondido lost control of the sedan for unknown reasons while heading south near Nutmeg Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicle crashed into a guardrail and a signpost, killing Sanga at the scene.

–City News Service

