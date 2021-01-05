Driver Suffers Cuts, No Serious Injuries in Shooting on I-805 Off-Ramp

Share This Article:

A woman suffered minor cuts from shattered glass when a gunman opened fire on her vehicle at an Interstate 805 off-ramp in the Mountain View area, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Monday on the Imperial Avenue off-ramp from southbound I-805, said California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro.

The woman was stopped in her vehicle in the right lane of the off-ramp when a vehicle pulled up alongside her and someone in the vehicle opened fire, Castro said.

Several windows in the woman’s vehicle were shattered, but she was not struck by the gunfire, the officer said.

The woman, whose age was not immediately available, suffered minor cuts from the broken glass and was treated at the scene, Castro said.

No detailed description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle were immediately available.

