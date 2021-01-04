Mira Mesa Home Fire Causes Estimated $400,000 in Damages

A fire caused an estimated $400,000 worth of damage to a Mira Mesa home Monday afternoon.
The non-injury blaze in the 8800 block of Hillery Drive erupted for unknown reasons about 3:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Crews arrived to find smoke and flames emanating from the garage of the two-story house, SDFRD spokesman Alec Phillipp said. It took the personnel about 20 minutes to subdue the blaze, he said.
Investigators set the monetary losses at $250,000 to the structure and $150,000 to contents.
— City News Service
