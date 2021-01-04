Mercedes-Benz SUV Driver Dies in San Marcos Crash Near Carpet Store

Share This Article:

One person was killed Monday when an SUV careened off state Route 78.

The eastbound vehicle crashed off the freeway near East Barham Drive in San Marcos shortly after 10:30 a.m., crashed through a fence and overturned, coming to rest on a city street in front of a carpeting store, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist, whose name was not immediately available, wound up trapped in the damaged Mercedes-Benz SUV and died at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the driver was speeding prior to the crash and may have lost control due to being cut off by another vehicle, the CHP reported.

— City News Service

