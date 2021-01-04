Man Lying on Oceanside Street Is Struck and Killed by Passing Vehicle

Share This Article:

A 62-year-old man was killed when he was struck by at least one vehicle while he was lying on an Oceanside road, police said Monday.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:35 p.m. Sunday on Oceanside Boulevard west of Hoover Street, Oceanside Police Sgt. Rick Davis said.

Investigators determined the 62-year-old man had been lying in a westbound lane for unknown reasons when he was struck by at least one vehicle heading westbound on Oceanside Boulevard, Davis said.

Several vehicles stopped at the scene and officers were attempting to determine which vehicle or vehicles struck the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Davis said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

It was not clear whether the victim was intoxicated, the sergeant said.

— City News Service

