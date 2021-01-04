Cal Fire Lifts Suspension on Burn Permits in San Diego County

Share This Article:

With improved fire conditions forecast in San Diego County, Cal Fire Monday lifted its burn permit suspension, which has been in effect since May.

As of 8 Monday morning, those with current, valid agriculture and residential burn permits are allowed to resume controlled burns on designated burn days, according to Cal Fire.

Agriculture burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning and burn permits will still be required.

Property owners and residents are advised to use caution when conducting debris or agriculture burns and to follow burn guidelines at all times.

Only dry, natural vegetation such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned and individuals are not allowed to burn on windy days, according to Cal Fire. Piles can be no larger than four feet wide and four feet high and adults are required to have a shovel and water nearby.

Individuals can be held civilly or criminally liable for allowing a fire to get out of control.

Residents planning to conduct a burn are required to verify it is permissive by calling their local Cal Fire station or the Air Quality Management District at 858-586-2600.

–CityNews Service

