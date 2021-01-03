Police Continue Search for Harold Greenwood, 72, Missing Since Dec. 30

Share This Article:

Police continue to search for an elderly man who suffers from dementia and went missing from his Valencia Park home before New Year’s.

Harold Greenwood, 72, was last seen about 8:40 a.m. Dec. 30. He left for a walk from his home in the 4700 block of Magnus Way, according to San Diego police.

Greenwood is Black and stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair and was wearing a black-and-white plaid jacket and blue pants when he was last seen, police said.

He also suffers from high blood pressure.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

– City News Service

