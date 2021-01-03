One Dead After Car Wraps Around Freeway Pole in Escondido Crash

Share This Article:

At least one person was killed in a crash on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.

The car, described as a silver sedan, reportedly became wrapped around a pole at 11:25 p.m. Saturday just before the Centre City Parkway offramp on the southbound Escondido Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash caused 33 feet of guardrail damage and a freeway pole was scraped and dented, officers said.

No further information was available, including the number of people inside the crashed car.

— City News Service

